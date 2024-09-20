Trustees Appointed To Kāpiti Coast Affordable Housing Trust

Seven appointees have now been confirmed for a new independent trust tasked with providing more affordable housing options in the Kāpiti Coast District.

District Mayor Janet Holborow and interim trust chair, Rev Murray Edridge, welcomed the appointments, saying they were an exciting step towards meeting this aim and implementing Council’s 2022 housing strategy.

In February, Council agreed to set up a trust as a way to support the provision of affordable housing in Kāpiti, without adding further demands on ratepayers to subsidise housing.

Rev Murray Edridge, as Council nominee, and Te Whakaminenga representative Kim Tahiwi, were the first to be appointed. Rev Edridge and Rawiri Faulkner, on behalf of Te Whakaminenga o Kāpiti, were helped by a specialist recruitment agency to choose the remaining five independent trustees.

“We received 54 applications from a wide range of very high-quality applicants, which is a good indication of the importance our community places on the provision of suitable affordable housing options for our community,” Rev Edridge said.

Rev Edridge said he was delighted that the Trust had been able to attract local talent to join as trustees as they had the best insights into the needs and aspirations of the local community.

Mayor Holborow said like many parts of Aotearoa New Zealand, the Kāpiti Coast is facing significant and growing housing access and affordability issues so it’s fantastic to find so many people with a personal and professional interest in providing affordable housing here.

“I see huge opportunities for developing a range of affordable housing options in Kāpiti that will enable people to remain in their communities and live with dignity and appropriate support.”

The appointees are:

Murray Edridge is the Wellington City Missioner and is the Council appointee to the Trust. Kāpiti-based, he has held governance and leadership roles in business, community, church, and sporting organisations and has worked with children and families for many years, including as chief executive of Barnardos New Zealand and deputy chief executive in the Ministry of Social Development. He was ordained in 2023. Rev Edridge comes from a commercial background as a chartered accountant. He lives in Kāpiti and has been appointed interim chair of the trust.

Kim Tahiwi (Ngāti Raukawa) will represent Te Whakaminenga o Kāpiti on the Trust. Kim is a kaiarahi (leader) representing Ngā Hapū o Ōtaki on the Kāpiti Coast District’s independent Economic Development Kotahitangi Board.

Alison Cadman has worked in the community housing sector for 20 years. She is former chief executive of the Dwell Housing Trust, board member of the Winston Churchill Memorial Trust, and trustee of the Newtown Ethical Lending Trust.

Cindy Foote brings 30 years of experience in property management to the Trust. She is the director/owner of local business Jade Property Management and has extensive networks in Kāpiti Coast District communities.

Greg Foster is territorial director of property and social housing with the Salvation Army. He has 25 years of experience working in governance and operational roles including Habitat for Humanity.

Waipuna Grace (Ngāti Toa, Ngāti Raukawa and Te Ātiawa) is the kaiwhakahaere ratonga pakihi business services and community manager of Ngāti Toa community housing provider Te Āhuru Mōwai. She is also a member of the Kāpiti Coast Economic Development Kotahitanga Board.

Alexandra Hare is an executive adviser and governance professional with two decades of experience in the energy, water, and environmental sectors. Alexandra currently serves in multiple governance roles within the infrastructure, environmental stewardship, and non-profit sectors in Aotearoa New Zealand. She is a member of Engineering New Zealand and the New Zealand Institute of Directors.

“We’re thrilled that people of such high calibre and commitment to our district have been attracted to the Trust. This is great news for people in need of affordable housing, and our district as a whole,” Mayor Holborow said.

“All the appointees come with a huge depth of knowledge and experience with diverse backgrounds that will serve the Trust and the district well,” she said.

“It’s focus on providing more affordable housing, and not relying on ratepayer subsidies, marries well with Council’s legislative mandate to support and plan for the current and future needs of our community.”

The trustees will meet for the first time in September to begin work on establishing their work programme in readiness for the settling of the Trust, which is expected before Christmas 2024.

