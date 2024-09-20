Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Renovation Of Tancred Street Public Toilets

Friday, 20 September 2024, 6:42 pm
Press Release: Westland District Council

Due to upcoming renovations, the Tancred Street public toilets will temporarily be closed to the public starting next week.

Contractors Building Reformerz will renovate the building, replacing the damaged roof coverings, relining the toilet walls, and tiling the floors. Elected members approved the $41,500 budget through the Enhanced Annual Plan 2024/2025 process.

Facilities and Properties Manager, Jan Visser, says that the work will be completed in time for the summer tourist season. "We have allocated six weeks for the work, from Monday, September 23, until the end of October. The renovated toilets will be welcoming and inviting for summer visitors."

