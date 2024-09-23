Charities Incentivised To Collaborate Not Compete

Emergency Alliance is excited to announce ChildFund New Zealand has joined as its eighth member.

Emergency Alliance brings together some of New Zealand's leading relief agencies who have agreed to collaborate rather than compete for donations during a humanitarian emergency.

Collaboration generates more funds, and makes distribution of those funds more efficient during an emergency.

"Simply put, more donations get to those who need it most," says Emergency Alliance Executive Director, Paul Brown.

"Having a joint appeal makes it easy for the public to donate during a crisis. They don't have to choose which charity to support. They can donate via one platform, knowing Emergency Alliance will distribute the funds to the charities best positioned to get effective support quickly to where it is most needed."

The Emergency Alliance was launched in 2023, and connects the New Zealand aid sector to other successful collaborative alliances in 13 other countries.

ChildFund New Zealand is part of a global network of ChildFund organisations working in over 70 countries and reaching over 30 million children and young people. It brings this global reach and experience, plus its extensive work in the Pacific, to Emergency Alliance.

"We are very excited to welcome ChildFund to our family. They bring a global network, with depth in understanding of how emergencies affect children and youth. ChildFund’s work in the Pacific is particularly important as we gear up for another cyclone season," says Paul Brown.

"When disaster strikes, it’s critical that we work together, not just in coordinating responses on the ground, but also coordinating how we raise funds. By making it simple for the public, New Zealanders can trust that donations will get to where they are most needed," says Josie Pagani CEO of ChildFund New Zealand.

"I have seen how these joint appeal mechanisms work around the world. Often the public are ahead of governments in wanting to do something to help people in a crisis. So, let's make it easy for generous Kiwis to donate."

"Working together achieves so much more than going it alone. We look forward to doing the best job we can by collaborating to help people during a humanitarian crisis," says Josie Pagani.

