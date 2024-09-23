Passing Of Bruce Smith

The Westland District Council extends its sincere condolences to his family on the passing of Bruce Smith, Westland District Mayor 2016 – 2022.

Bruce was a passionate advocate for Westland and the wider West Coast and led the district with a vision to build a strong economy and make Westland a place that people wanted live.

Mayor Helen Lash says, “Bruce embraced his role as Mayor of Westland District with the greatest of enthusiasm, and passion. Never one to shy away from the hard topics or issues, Bruce championed many a pathway during his time as Mayor.

He will be remembered as an immensely proud man, driven for the betterment of the coast and its’ people.”

