Police Lay Arson Charges Over Auckland Fires

A man has been remanded in custody after being charged over a series of vehicle fires in central Auckland.

Police have been investigating the suspicious fires in the vicinity of the Auckland Domain since 18 September.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend, from Auckland City’s Crime Squad, says at least four fires have been under investigation.

The most recent incident, on 20 September, occurred when two vehicles were targeted on Park Road at around 9.15pm.

Earlier fires occurred within the vicinity of the Auckland Domain on 18, 19 and 20 September.

“The vehicles suffered varying degrees of damage, and it’s fortunate that no one was seriously injured as a result of these brazen acts,” Detective Senior Sergeant Friend says.

“It’s clear though that this has caused great inconvenience to the victims.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Friend says a 50-year-old man was arrested in the Auckland Domain on Sunday evening.

“The man appeared in the Auckland District Court on Monday, charged with three counts of arson,” he says.

“He has been remanded in custody until his next appearance on 25 September.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Friend says enquiries are ongoing and further charges cannot be ruled out.

