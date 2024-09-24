Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

SH6 Haast Pass Open Again

Tuesday, 24 September 2024, 3:41 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

A rockfall near Orman Falls between Haast and Makarora in the Haast Pass has been cleared and the highway has now reopened.

  • SH6 was closed after 8 am today, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA). It reopened around 3.20 pm.

Good work by the excavator crew has cleared away the rockfall, but drivers need to take care around Orman Falls area given some remaining debris and potential for a slower journey as traffic gets going again.

Updates: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/otago/closures/481762

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 