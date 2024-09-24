SH6 Haast Pass Open Again

A rockfall near Orman Falls between Haast and Makarora in the Haast Pass has been cleared and the highway has now reopened.

SH6 was closed after 8 am today, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA). It reopened around 3.20 pm.

Good work by the excavator crew has cleared away the rockfall, but drivers need to take care around Orman Falls area given some remaining debris and potential for a slower journey as traffic gets going again.

Updates: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/otago/closures/481762

