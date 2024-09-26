Fatal Crash, Waimakariri
Thursday, 26 September 2024, 7:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now advise one person has died following a
crash on Depot Road, View Hill in Waimakariri.
The
single-vehicle crash was reported to Police at 8pm yesterday
(25 September).
The driver and sole occupant of the
car died at the scene.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash are under
way.
