Toilet Closure To Prevent Vandalism

Vandalism at Stockroute public toilets. Photo/Supplied

Vandalism of toilets in Wainui and Okitu has resulted in Council closing the toilets at night.

Acting Director of Liveable Communities Kerry Hudson says there are multiple instances of vandalism happening across the region; in our parks and on our facilities and it has an impact on everyone.

“Apart from the significant on-going cost to ratepayers, it means facilities have to close as we repair them”

“Due to ongoing vandalism at the Wainui/Okitu facilities we are trialing nightly closures at four locations: Stockroute, Lysnar; across from the Okitu Store, Chalet and Whales.”

Toilets will be open from 6am-7pm. This may extend to 8pm with daylight savings but at this stage they will be closing overnight. We hope these closures will disrupt the pattern of behaviour.

“Ideally we would like no vandalism of our parks and facilities but in the meantime all we can do is encourage people to call it out and take measures when we have to.”

If you spot something in our district such as vandalism or damaged Council facilities, you can report it instantly on the GDC FixIt app.

© Scoop Media

