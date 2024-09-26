Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hitting The Nail On The Head, Offender Arrested In Burglary

Thursday, 26 September 2024, 2:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Senior Sergeant Ross Smith, Hawke’s Bay Police:

A man is facing the courts after being spotted attempting to steal items from a Napier building site yesterday, Wednesday 25 September.

Police responded to the scene around 4:40pm where a man was attempting to walk out with building materials, including wiring.

It wasn’t his lucky day, and Police quickly swept in apprehending the offender.

A 43-year-old man has been remanded in custody due to appear in the Napier District Court Wednesday 16 October on charges including burglary, procuring cannabis, and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

This is a timely reminder to ensure your building sites are well-secured and items aren’t left in the open.

While it can add a few minutes to your day, ensuring the site is secure could be the deterrent needed to ensure your not the one paying the price.

Prevention is the best offence to decrease the chance of burglaries, here are some useful prevention tips.

1) If you work on a construction site, be vigilant and secure building materials. 2) Take your tools home with you or lock them up in a shed on site. 3) For construction companies that own tools, engrave company names and phone numbers onto the goods. 4) Engrave your tools with your driver licence number. That way, if we find your tools, there’s a better chance of us getting them back to you. 5) Keep a record of the serial numbers. 6) If you work on a construction site, be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to Police.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 