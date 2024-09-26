Hitting The Nail On The Head, Offender Arrested In Burglary

Attributable to Senior Sergeant Ross Smith, Hawke’s Bay Police:

A man is facing the courts after being spotted attempting to steal items from a Napier building site yesterday, Wednesday 25 September.

Police responded to the scene around 4:40pm where a man was attempting to walk out with building materials, including wiring.

It wasn’t his lucky day, and Police quickly swept in apprehending the offender.

A 43-year-old man has been remanded in custody due to appear in the Napier District Court Wednesday 16 October on charges including burglary, procuring cannabis, and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

This is a timely reminder to ensure your building sites are well-secured and items aren’t left in the open.

While it can add a few minutes to your day, ensuring the site is secure could be the deterrent needed to ensure your not the one paying the price.

Prevention is the best offence to decrease the chance of burglaries, here are some useful prevention tips.

1) If you work on a construction site, be vigilant and secure building materials. 2) Take your tools home with you or lock them up in a shed on site. 3) For construction companies that own tools, engrave company names and phone numbers onto the goods. 4) Engrave your tools with your driver licence number. That way, if we find your tools, there’s a better chance of us getting them back to you. 5) Keep a record of the serial numbers. 6) If you work on a construction site, be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to Police.

