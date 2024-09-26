ORC Shares First Conservation Status Assessment For Birds In Otago

Otago Regional Council has released its first-ever stocktake of the bird population in the Otago Region, shedding light on the current conservation status of its avian inhabitants.

The landmark study provides crucial insights into the conservation needs of our feathered friends and the pressing challenges they face.

“In order to protect and restore our threatened species, we need to understand which species are living in our region and how they are doing,” says Dr Scott Jarvie, Otago Regional Council’s Senior Terrestrial Ecologist.

The report assesses 283 bird species in the Otago Region, with 32 native species deemed ‘Regionally Threatened*’ while four others are classified as ‘Regionally At Risk’. A total of 135 species are ‘Regionally Non-resident Native’, 22 species are ‘Regionally Not Threatened’, 25 are ‘Regionally Introduced and Naturalised’, 10 species are currently ‘Regionally Data Deficient’, and 43 species have gone ‘Regionally Extinct’. Three species were identified as ‘Conservation Translocations’ where they have been deliberately moved to Otago for conservation benefit and currently have populations: two of these were reintroduced while one was introduced.

Dr Jarvie says the key threats to birds in Otago are habitat loss and degradation, introduced mammalian predators, human disturbance, and climate change.

“The data from this report will be instrumental in shaping future conservation efforts.

“We need everyone — residents, businesses, and local groups — to pitch in and help protect Otago’s unique birdlife.

“This isn’t just a council effort – it’s a community effort. Every action counts.”

*The 32 Regionally Threatened species can be found later in this release under key findings.

Southern rock wren / pīwauwau, Xenicus gilviventris rineyi. Threatened – Regionally Critical.National Stronghold in Otago. Photo: Oscar Thomas

The study also highlights 10 species that are ‘Introduced, Not Established’. This is where a release has been documented, but there is no self-sustaining population in the wild or a deliberate introduction has been documented, and published records indicate the species bred (or probably bred), but it is no longer around. Two species were “Not Assessed” but have been assessed in earlier national assessments.

Otago Regional Council General Manager Science and Resilience Tom Dyer says Otago wouldn’t be the same without the melody of birdsong.

“This report is an important reminder of the incredible avian diversity that graces our region.

“This regional assessment is a crucial step in understanding and mitigating the impacts of environmental changes and other activities on bird populations.

“The findings will guide Otago Regional Council in achieving its biodiversity management objectives, ensuring our native bird species continue to thrive,” adds Mr Dyer.

Key Findings

The assessment highlights one species endemic to Otago: the Otago shag/matapo. This species currently only breeds in our region but can be seen outside of Otago.

Otago serves as a national stronghold for eight bird species, meaning more than 20% of the national population is here in the region. They include migratory shorebirds and domestic migrants, emphasising the region's critical role in preserving these species.

The report highlights the importance of local habitats such as wetlands, forests, and coastal areas in maintaining bird populations and the crucial role Otago residents play in bird conservation.

The Regionally Threatened species are:

Regionally Critical

Common name Māori name

Australasian bittern matuku-hūrepo

kea kea

northern royal albatross toroa

red-crowned parakeet kākāriki

southern rock wren pīwauwau

spotless crake pūweto

whio kōwhiowhio

wrybill ngutu pare

yellow-eyed penguin hoiho

Regionally Endangered

Common name Māori name

black-fronted tern tarapirohe

black shag kōau

buff weka weka

long-tailed cuckoo koekoeā

marsh crake kotoreke

South Island kākā kākā

Regionally Vulnerable

Common name Māori name

Australasian crested grebe pūteketeke

banded dotterel pohowera

black-billed gull tarāpuka

eastern bar-tailed godwit kūaka

eastern falcon kārearea

fairy prion tītī wainui

little shag kawaupaka

morepork ruru

Otago shag matapo

sooty shearwater tītī

South Island pied oystercatcher tōrea

South Island robin kakaruai

spotted shag kawau tikitiki

variable oystercatchers tōrea pango

white-fronted tern tara

yellow-crowned parakeet kākāriki

yellowhead mohua

The Otago Regional Council completed this first conservation status of birds in Otago in conjunction with a panel of bird experts: Bruce McKinlay from the Department of Conservation | Te Papa Atawahi, Nicolas Rawlence and Oscar Thomas from the University of Otago | Ōtākou Whakaihu Waka, and Dawn Palmer who is an independent ecologist and the Otago Regional Representative for Birds New Zealand.

New Zealand Threat Classification System

The regional threat classification system leverages off the New Zealand Threat Classification System administered by DOC.

Otago shag / matapo, Leucocarbo chalconotus. Threatened – Regionally Vulnerable.Regional Endemic in Otago. Photo: Oscar Thomas

While DOC is tasked with managing indigenous species nationally, regional and district councils have statutory obligations to maintain indigenous biodiversity under the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA), including to manage the habitats of threatened species.

Threat classifications can play a key role in assessing status and trends in indigenous species and a key requirement of managing the habitats of threatened species is to understand population sizes.

How You Can Help

Join local conservation efforts. These might include participation in bird monitoring activities or volunteering for local conservation projects.

Support pest control initiatives — these are critical for protecting native bird habitats.

Plant native flora and create bird-friendly environments in your backyard or community spaces.

