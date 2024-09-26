Fatal Crash, Taumaranui
Thursday, 26 September 2024, 5:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a crash in Taumaranui this
afternoon.
Police were alerted to the single vehicle
crash on Kururau Road just before 3pm.
The car had
gone down a bank and the driver was located
deceased.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the
crash are under
way.
