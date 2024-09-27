Seasonal Climate Outlook: October - December

A La Niña Watch remains in effect, with a 60-70% chance that an event officially develops by December

La Niña-like patterns will favour more high pressure south of New Zealand over the next three months, coming with a gradual reduction in the typical westerly winds

A chance of heavy rainfall events occurring in October

Dry spells may develop towards the end of the season, especially to the west of the country

Above average temperatures likely, including more days above 25C in November - December

A live stream broadcast will take place at 12:30 pm today: https://www.facebook.com/NIWAWeather/live - note, this has been recorded to tape but will be played out live.

The YouTube link will be available later today.

