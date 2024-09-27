Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Seasonal Climate Outlook: October - December

Friday, 27 September 2024, 10:26 am
Forecast: NIWA

  • A La Niña Watch remains in effect, with a 60-70% chance that an event officially develops by December
  • La Niña-like patterns will favour more high pressure south of New Zealand over the next three months, coming with a gradual reduction in the typical westerly winds
  • A chance of heavy rainfall events occurring in October
  • Dry spells may develop towards the end of the season, especially to the west of the country
  • Above average temperatures likely, including more days above 25C in November - December

A live stream broadcast will take place at 12:30 pm today: https://www.facebook.com/NIWAWeather/live - note, this has been recorded to tape but will be played out live.

The YouTube link will be available later today.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from NIWA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 