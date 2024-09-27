Seasonal Climate Outlook: October - December
- A La Niña Watch remains in effect, with a 60-70% chance that an event officially develops by December
- La Niña-like patterns will favour more high pressure south of New Zealand over the next three months, coming with a gradual reduction in the typical westerly winds
- A chance of heavy rainfall events occurring in October
- Dry spells may develop towards the end of the season, especially to the west of the country
- Above average temperatures likely, including more days above 25C in November - December
