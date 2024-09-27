Chapel Street Safety Upgrade Welcomed By Local School

The principal at Pillans Point School says the risk of serious injury to her students has reduced following the safety feature upgrades to the Chapel Street/Maxwells Road crossing.

The construction work at the intersection of Chapel Street and Maxwells Road has been completed, and the new design allows pedestrains to cross to the median while traffic on one side is stopped before they can cross to the other side.

Thanks to the new safety upgrades, children from Pillians Point School can now cross Chapel Street safely. (Photo/Supplied)

The principal of Pillans Point School, Jacq Price, says that 20 to 30 schoolchildren regularly use the crossing each day, and the upgrades will reduce the risk of serious injury.

"Requiring cars to come to a complete stop will allow students to cross safely and reduce the near misses that have occurred in the past.

"The increased safety will encourage more students to walk, bike and scooter to school, providing reassurance to their parents about their children's safety during the journey to school."

There has also been an increasing number of red-light runners, and ensuring children's safety when crossing busy roads is key.

Tauranga City Council Senior Project Manager for Transportation Trevor Mills says the crossing, which spans three lanes of traffic, has been the site of numerous near misses in recent years and is used by many schoolchildren.

"The upgrade has improved safety for all road users by enhancing visibility and reducing vehicle speeds at the crossing," says Trevor.

Rain, hail or shine, Pillians Point School students can now cross Chapel Street safely. (Photo/Supplied)

Karen Hays, Manager of Safety and Sustainability, supports Trevor's comments and says it's reassuring that Chapel Street is now a safer place to cross.

"It is still important for people crossing to check before stepping out, even when they get the green signal," says Karen.

"Through our Travel Safe programme in schools, we teach students how to safely navigate crossing the road. Signalised crossings provide another level of safety for our community."

Trevor says a small section of the connecting pathway on Chapel Street was also widened for shared pedestrian and cyclist use as part of the works.

