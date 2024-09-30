UN Zero Food Waste Day Celebrations At Coco's Cantina

Coco's Cantina (Photo/Supplied)

Food waste has major implications for our climate. It is four times the emissions of the aviation industry and is on par with road transport emissions. That’s why the United Nations declared September 29th as the international day of action for food loss and waste.

Fair Food, Deli Vision, and Coco’s Cantina brought together community leaders to raise awareness of this vital issue while having a beautiful urban feast made of surplus ingredients that would otherwise have gone to waste. Guests enjoyed charcuterie, pasta, salads, and more all from the same kai that Fair Food distributes in its food parcels. They used pottery donated by Auckland Studio Potters to drink Citizen beverages made from rescued ingredients. Aussie Butcher New Lynn donated pork and chicken to round out the lunch.

“Every day, up to three tonnes of surplus food is shared with us from local supermarkets. When customers want the prettiest produce or the milk with the most days left on it, it means that some items will not get sold. Fair Food is grateful to our supermarket partners for sharing this kai with our community instead of letting it go to waste,” shared Fair Food General Manager Michelle Blau.

“We are sharing enough groceries for more than 150,000 meals every month. The reality is that 1 in the 3 Kiwis have less than $500 in savings. Many of us are one flat tyre, plumbing problem or school fee away from needing a food parcel.

“Thank you to everyone who chooses to give their time, money, and resources, so a teacher can pass along lunch to a kid who would otherwise not have one. To everyone who chops apples and pears, so people can have a snack before their counselling session.

“To everyone who prepares produce and who cook in our Conscious Kitchen, so women enter a domestic violence shelter with a full fridge and something they can heat up right away.

“You are healing our community one bite at a time,” said Michelle.

He kai kei aku ringa. There is food at the end of my hands.

