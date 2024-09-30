Takahē On Motutapu Have Best Breeding Season Ever

Adult and chicks at Burwood Takahē Centre. Credit: Servane Kiss.

Takahē have had their best breeding season on Te Motutapu a Taikehu (Motutapu) since breeding pairs were established at the site in 2011.

Five pairs have each successfully raised a juvenile bird on the Hauraki Gulf island, which is a sanctuary site for the threatened bird. On 1st October the five juveniles will officially be counted in the total national population for the species of just over 500 birds.

Takahē only breed once a year, raising 1–2 chicks. These five hatched in November to December 2023.

Department of Conservation (DOC) and Ngāi Tai Ki Tāmaki play active roles on pest-free Motutapu with staff regularly observing the birds and undertaking a range of conservation work to support takahē and other native species.

“Years of work by many different people on Motutapu, from intensive biosecurity and pest responses, to planting native species, observing and health management, support the takahē to live and breed in a stable environment,” says Kat Lane, DOC Hauraki Gulf Inner Islands Operations Manager.

Auckland Zoo staff bring their specialised skills to the field, supporting the takahē population on island with regular health checks, veterinary support, banding and sexing the juveniles, as part of their mahi for the wider North Island meta-population.

Motutapu is the largest of New Zealand’s 17 sanctuary sites in terms of land area and takahē population. It’s home to 28 takahē including these juveniles, who will remain on island and join the breeding population as they mature.

“You can see the takahē during a trip to Motutapu – they’re often spotted around the causeway between the two islands or at Home Bay. We ask the public to keep a good distance away and not feed them,” adds Kat.

DOC Takahē Recovery Programme Senior Ranger Glen Greaves says the local success is heartening news.

“After a decade of ups and downs, it’s fantastic to see the takahē population on Motutapu flourishing. Five juveniles being raised from five breeding pairs, along with several years of good adult survival, is comparable with the top tier of takahē sanctuary sites and bodes well for the future.”

“Although we know weather can play a big part in the success, we think fewer transfers of takahē to Motutapu has resulted in better population stability, and habitat restoration through years of planting is likely having a positive impact on bird health. This coming breeding season will build on our understanding,” says Glen.

Motutapu has plenty of grasses and sedges for the birds to feed on and areas of native bush provide edge habitat while supporting the overall ground moisture. The island is free from mammal pests – in particular stoats, ferrets and feral cats which pose a risk to the eggs and juveniles.

Glen Greaves says DOC will be working closely with Ngāi Tahu in the South Island and Ngāi Tai ki Tamaki as kaitiaki for Te Motutapu a Taikehu to make the most of the success and align local strategy with wider recovery goals.

“The overarching goal for the Takahē Recovery Programme is to create multiple self-sustaining wild populations, within the historic range of the species. We hope that the success continues so that Motutapu can join other sites in contributing birds to our wild populations, particularly as we look to build on the return of takahē to the Whakatipu in the Greenstone Valley.”

DOC Takahē Recovery is privileged to have the ongoing financial support from our national partner, Fulton Hogan Ltd.

