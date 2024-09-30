Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Search Continues For Missing Person, Luke Berwick

Monday, 30 September 2024, 11:37 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Have you seen Luke? (Supplied/NZ Police)

Police are asking anyone who has seen Luke, and not yet reported it to Police, to get in touch as we continue our search to locate the 31-year-old man last seen in Raglan.

A fixed-wing aircraft has been used within the search efforts and Police Search and Rescue continue searching areas for Luke.

Search areas include Luke’s last known locations including land and sea around Raglan and immediate areas.

Police remain in contact with Luke's family, providing any updates as the search continues.

If you have seen Luke, or have any information not yet reported to Police, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 240927/5606.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. 

