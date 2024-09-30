What A Toot! Scooter Found A Decade After Being Stolen

Police in Papakura have helped reunite a rider with his beloved scooter, 10 years after it was originally stolen.

Counties Manukau South Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Clive Wood, says officers recently located a youth riding a scooter, which had been reported stolen from a property in Whangārei a decade earlier.

“Officers spoke to the person on the scooter who explained they had just recently bought it from Facebook Marketplace.

“They were quite upset after learning the scooter was stolen so Police assisted in tracking down the seller and negotiating regarding the money.

“Thankfully, the money was reimbursed to a very thankful family.”

Senior Sergeant Wood says the scooter’s registered owner had parked the scooter behind his friend’s house in Whangārei at the time and had forgotten about it.

“He didn’t realise it was stolen and by the time he did it was too late.

“Our staff contacted the owner after locating the scooter, which came as a huge surprise to him given the length of time.

“When he picked it up From Papakura Police Station he was extremely grateful, and we were stoked to be able to return it to its rightful owner.”

