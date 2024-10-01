Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Police Make Arrests, Visit Businesses In Dargaville

Tuesday, 1 October 2024, 11:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Inspector Maria Nordstrom, Sergeant Kiley Dalbeth and Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson during a walkabout through Dargaville. Photo/Supplied.
Police and the local mayor visited local businesses. Photo/Supplied.
Sergeant Dalbeth and inspector Nordstrom talk with the public in Dargaville. Photo/Supplied.

Dargaville Police are making progress in investigating a recent spate of burglaries targeting local businesses.

Three arrests have been made in under a week, with Police carrying out reassurance visits to stores last week alongside the local mayor.

Whangārei-Kaipara Area Commander Inspector Maria Nordstrom says five commercial burglaries occurred in nearly two weeks.

“Late last week, we arrested three people over two of the recent burglaries,” she says.

“Police made two sets of arrests, the first of a 16-year-old male for a burglary at a Dargaville liquor shop.”

Separately, a man and woman, aged 45 and 41, have been charged in relation to the burglary of a takeaway shop.

An 18-year-old man has also been charged with receiving stolen property allegedly taken during a recent burglary of a vape store in the area.

“Our local staff are continuing to investigate other burglaries and locating those involved, they’re following strong lines of enquiry.”

Inspector Nordstrom and frontline Sergeant Kiley Dalbeth accompanied the Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson on a walk through the township late last week.

“It’s always concerning when this offending is being inflicted against our local businesses,” Inspector Nordstrom says.

“It was a beneficial afternoon all round, and we relished the opportunity to engage with the community.

“The staff we spoke with at local businesses were positive around the response to recent incidents.”

It was also an opportunity to provide prevention and wider safety advice to community members.

Inspector Nordstrom says: “We will not tolerate this offending; especially given the disruption and stress it puts on those whose livelihoods have been targeted.

“The number of incidents occurring across the community in recent months is likely to be an exception, rather than the norm.”

