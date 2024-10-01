Section Of Northern Motorway, Northcote Reopens - Waitematā
A section of the Northern Motorway, which was closed due to an ongoing incident, has now reopened.
Police would like to thank motorists for their understanding.
The word “blow-out” is such a politically loaded term. Regardless, Finance Minister Nicola Willis was still insisting this morning that Dunedin’s promised new hospital project has gone “ off track” and that we all “need to be sensible.” So let's be sensible. Let's recognise that the increase in cost for Dunedin’s new hospital has been the absolutely normal, bog-standard cost escalation you would expect to see (a) seven years down the track from the original costings, and (b) after the government has added extra items onto the project shopping list, in order to exaggerate the size of its cost.
“Collaboration through SPDMM continues to be an important component of New Zealand’s defence relationships with our closest neighbours”, Ms Collins says.
The committee recommends the Government that it work with local government, researchers, and the private sector to compile information about what is currently being spent on climate adaptation and improve estimates of the potential future costs of adaptation.
The UN Security Council remains at the centre of the international peace & security system. Our bid for a seat on the Security Council for the 2039-40 term is both important & necessary. As a small state and country of the Pacific, we look forward to again bringing a constructive voice to the top table.
From road deaths due to drink driving, punch ups at parties, family violence, neglect and abuse of our beautiful children, and all the health consequences, waipiro has damaged us. With all this history of harm we know we don’t want a liquor store in Te Teko.
We hope Whaikaha’s investigation will include decisions made by successive governments that created the conditions our sector operates in now. Our plea to the government, who funds the disability support system, is to focus on the people who rely on it, not solely on the dollars.
The Oceans and Fisheries Minister has chosen to do the bare minimum, just enough to stop the decline, not enough to allow the stock to recover, and nothing at all to address the huge damage caused by bottom trawling on seamounts.