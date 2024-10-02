Man Arrested After Fleeing Across Auckland

One man is facing charges after failing to stop for Police in the early hours of this morning.

An SUV was signalled to stop on St Lukes Road in Mt Albert at 3.25am due to its manner of driving.

“The driver failed to stop and accelerated away from staff at speed,” Auckland City West Area Commander, Inspector Alisse Robertson says.

A pursuit was not initiated however Eagle continued to monitor the vehicle’s whereabouts as it headed towards west Auckland.

Spikes were successfully deployed, with the car continuing rims on the motorway network back towards the central city, Inspector Robertson says.

Eventually it came to a stop on the Southern Motorway near Princes Street, Ōtāhuhu before 5.30am.

Police took the driver, a 31-year-old man, into custody as well as a female passenger.

Inspector Robertson says: “The man will be facing court on unrelated warrants to arrest, as well as new charges relating to his reckless behaviour this morning.

“His actions put the community in harm’s way and it’s fortunate that this matter could be resolved safely.”

The man’s charges will include reckless driving and failing stop. He will be appearing in the Auckland District Court later today.

The woman has since been released without charge.

Police are continuing to make further enquiries into the vehicle and further charges cannot be ruled out.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

