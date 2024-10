Police Refer Child's Death To Coroner

Police can now confirm the tragic death of an 8-month-old baby at a Newtown address on 24 September is not being treated as suspicious.

While we continue to complete enquiries, we are satisfied that it is appropriate to refer the matter to the Coroner, who will release their findings in due course.

Police acknowledge this is a very distressing time for the baby’s family, and we continue to offer them support and our condolences.

