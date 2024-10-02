More Off-lead Areas Proposed For Growing Dog Population

The total area where dogs are allowed off-lead in Hamilton is proposed to increase by 9% as part of the city's Dog Control Bylaw and Policy review, which are currently out for consultation.

(Photo/Supplied)

The increase would see 10 new off-lead areas established in parks throughout the city – from Derek Heather Park in the west, to Hillcrest Park in the east. It is proposed that some of the new areas would be off-lead at all times, while others would be off-lead at specific times only to help balance the needs of park users, such as sports clubs.

Other proposed changes would see the boundaries of some existing off-lead areas adjusted, the hours of some off-lead areas reduced, and one park – Miropiko Reserve – changing from allowing dogs on-lead to having dogs prohibited.

Hamilton City Council’s Safety and Resilience Unit Director Kelvin Powell says the off-lead areas were last updated nine years ago as part of the previous Dog Control Bylaw and Policy review, with significant growth in the city’s dog population since this time.

“Since 2015, the dog population has grown from approximately 12,200 to 13,800 – increasing by about 13%. The changes currently being proposed would result in off-lead areas increasing by about 9% to better reflect and support current dog numbers,” said Powell.

"Ensuring dogs can easily access an off-lead area in their neighbourhood is important as it provides a safe space where they can exercise and play away from roads and other hazards. We've carefully considered where the new off-lead areas should be and now it is important we hear what the community thinks about these proposed changes."

The parks where new off-lead areas are proposed are:

Derby Park, Nawton (all times)

Derek Heather Park, Western Heights (specific times only)

Eden Park Reserve, Rototuna North (all times)

Greensboro Park, Hamilton East (all times)

Hamilton Gardens – area north of Hungerford Crescent and Coxhead Flat (all times)

Hare Puke Park, Flagstaff (specific times only)

Hillcrest Park, Hillcrest (specific times only)

Mangaiti Park, Huntington (all times)

Moonlight Drive Reserve, Rototuna North (all times)

Rakautahi Park, Grandview Heights (all times)

A map and additional details about the proposed changes to off-lead areas can be viewed at hamilton.govt.nz/haveyoursay

Other changes to the Dog Control Bylaw and Policy are setting minimum standards for housing of dogs and simplifying the multiple dog permit requirements – rather than needing to renew their permit each year, owners of more than two dogs would apply for a long-term permit that only requires variations when changes occur (e.g. adding a new dog).

Hamilton’s Animal Nuisance Bylaw is also being reviewed at the same time, with only minor changes proposed for clarity, including better specifying that animals must be housed on private property only.

Those wanting to find out more about the proposed changes and provide their feedback can do so by visiting hamilton.govt.nz/haveyoursay, visiting their local library or by contacting Council to request hard copies. Submissions close on 18 October 2024.

