Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

2023 Census Shows 1 In 20 Adults Belong To Aotearoa New Zealand’s LGBTIQ+ Population

Thursday, 3 October 2024, 11:31 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

Confidentialised data from the 2023 Census found that 172,383 people (4.9 percent of adults) belonged to the LGBTIQ+ (or Rainbow) population, according to data released by Stats NZ today.

LGBTIQ+ includes people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, non-binary, intersex, or have other minority genders or sexual identities.

Gender, sex, and LGBTIQ+ concepts in the 2023 Census has further information. LGBTIQ+ status is derived for all usual residents aged 15 years and older who responded to the census.

The 2023 Census was the first census to collect data from New Zealanders about their gender, sexual identity, and whether they have a variation of sex characteristics.

“Census data is for everyone in Aotearoa New Zealand, so it is important that Rainbow communities can see themselves in the data for the first time. We thank those who have advocated for and contributed to the delivery of this data over the years,” deputy government statistician and deputy chief executive insights and statistics Rachael Milicich said.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release:

  • 2023 Census shows 1 in 20 adults belong to Aotearoa New Zealand’s LGBTIQ+ population - https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/2023-census-shows-1-in-20-adults-belong-to-aotearoa-new-zealands-lgbtiq-population/
  • 2023 Census population, dwelling, and housing highlights - https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/2023-census-population-dwelling-and-housing-highlights/
  • Home ownership increases and housing quality improves - https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/home-ownership-increases-and-housing-quality-improves/
  • Census results reflect Aotearoa New Zealand’s diversity - https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/census-results-reflect-aotearoa-new-zealands-diversity/
  • Ka whakaata te Tatauranga i te kanorau o Aotearoa - https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/ka-whakaata-te-tatauranga-i-te-kanorau-o-aotearoa/
  • Overview of data available from the 2023 Census - https://www.stats.govt.nz/reports/overview-of-data-available-from-the-2023-census/
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Stats NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 