New Zealand Land Search And Rescue Rescues 80 International Tourists Each Year

New Zealand Land Search and Rescue Highlights the Importance of Supporting International Tourists and the Cost to New Zealand Taxpayers. The Government announced that the International Visitor Levy will be increased from $35 to $100 per international visitor. The Government estimates that this will generate $229 million per year.

New Zealand Land Search and Rescue/ Rapa Taiwhenua (Land Search and Rescue) emphasises the critical role it plays in assisting international tourists who need emergency services. With 14% of the individuals requiring search and rescue assistance being international visitors, these services are evidently essential for ensuring the safety and well-being of tourists exploring New Zealand's diverse landscapes.

The organisation's commitment to aiding international visitors enhances their safety and significantly reduces the potential costs and burdens on New Zealand taxpayers. By providing timely and efficient rescue services, Land Search and Rescue helps mitigate the financial impact on the country’s public resources.

“It's crucial to note that many Land Search and Rescue Groups currently operate without dedicated bases, often relying on volunteers' homes and garages to provide their services”, Carl McOnie, Chief Executive for Land Search and Rescue, stated. This situation underscores the urgent need for adequate infrastructure to support their vital work, ultimately benefiting tourists and local residents. Hence, Land Search and Rescue made a submission to the government, supporting the increase and advocating for its inclusion among the beneficiaries of the International Visitor Levy (IVL) as a mixed-use infrastructure.

Land Search and Rescue’s volunteers have consistently demonstrated high levels of performance, saving lives and assisting those in distress. The organisation’s reputation is built on the dedication and expertise of its volunteers. In the last financial year, Land Search and Rescue volunteers were involved in 495 search and rescue operations, saved 41 lives, rescued a further 199 people and assisted 188.

