Water Whirler Returns To Waterfront

Water Whirler back in action July 8 2019 (Photo/Supplied)

Len Lye's Water Whirler is returning to its spiritual home on the Wellington waterfront this weekend after an 18-month hiatus.

The artwork was removed for repairs and maintenance following a vandal attack which broke the wand in April 2023.

Len Lye’s Water Whirler is an iconic public artwork that has delighted Wellingtonians since 2006 with its mesmerising displays of dancing water patterns day and night.

The wand is custom-made, and delays to reinstall it have occurred as the manufacturing process encountered a number of issues in the process, before Angus McGregor could start re-engineering the wand.

Angus has an engineering PhD from Canterbury University and works alongside the Len Lye Foundation focusing on building the works Lye left for the 21st century, delving into the structural and conservatorial aspects of creating an artwork posthumously.

Wellington City Council’s Public Art Specialist Greg Cairns says Angus understood exactly what was required for the wand to meet Len’s vision and to endure the testing conditions of the capital.

“Angus has provided his expert technical knowledge to understand the ability of the work to withstand two million large amplitude stress cycles per year, plus wind loading without breaking.

“He has completely overhauled the manufacturing process and identified a suitable manufacturer capable of meeting these demands. He has conducted all the necessary modelling and prototype testing in the engineering workshops at the Christchurch engineering school.”

The piece will be installed on Friday, with testing starting on Saturday to ensure it is fully operational.

When it’s up and running again, the kinetic public artwork ‘plays’ in 10-minute cycles every two hours during the week and hourly Friday to Sunday, in winds less than 20 knots – that's up to two million cycles per year. The motorised wand spins and whirls releasing sprays of water into the air.

Wellington City Council is committed to supporting arts activities to create and sustain opportunities to ensure the city and suburbs are vibrant, engaging and dynamic.

Public art is the most visible and accessible form of art and is integral to what makes Wellington a stimulating and inviting place to be. It is a key indicator of a city’s creativity, openness and quality of life.

The $300,000 sculpture was a joint commission from the Len Lye Foundation by the Wellington Sculpture Trust and Wellington Waterfront Ltd. With additional funding from the NZ Lottery Grants Board.

Costs incurred due to the vandalism are still being processed through an insurance application.

