40 Events In 29 Centres This Weekend Will Mark The 12-month Anniversary Of Israel’s Genocide Of Palestinians In Gaza
Protests across the country this weekend will mark the 12-month anniversary of Israel’s genocide in Gaza.
“We are incredibly proud of New Zealanders who have come out week after week for 12 months to stand with Palestine” says PSNA National Chair John Minto. “As far as we are aware this long-term pattern of solidarity has no precedent in New Zealand’s past”
“The protests have shown the absolute best of kiwi humanity”
“Meanwhile the Luxon government has been shameful and cowardly” says Minto. “It is blindly following the US lead and condemning every act of Palestinian resistance while refusing to utter a single word of condemnation of the rogue state of Israel which has been actively inciting a wider war in the Middle East.”
Israel is dangerous. It is out of control and armed to the teeth by western countries – almost certainly including New Zealand through Auckland’s Rakon Limited.
We are aware of threats by the pro-Israel fringe to disrupt Palestine solidarity action this weekend but we will not be deterred. We have written to the police in the expectation they will deal with anyone making threats against the movement which has a 12-month record of peaceful protest and relentless solidarity with Palestine.
We will be exercising out rights to protest under the Bill of Rights Act and expect the police to take appropriate action to protect those rights.
The demands from the marchers will be for accountability for Israel in line with international law and the rulings of the International Court of Justice which just this year has ruled Israel must
- stop any acts of genocide
- withdraw its troops from Gaza
- end its unlawful occupation of the Occupied Palestinian Territories
The 40 events across the motu for this week are on the PSNA Facebook events page here with the basic details given below.
North Island
Opononi – Rally for Palestine
Sunday 6 October
1:30 pm
Outside the Four Square, Opononi
Kerikeri - Rally
Saturday 5 October
9am-11am
Kerikeri roundabout, State Highway 10
Kerikeri – Israelism Film Screening
Sunday 6 October
3pm
Cornerstone Church, 144 Kerikeri Road
Whangarei - Vigil
Monday 7 October
7pm
Whangarei Town Basin
Waiheke – Market Stall – hosted by Stand With Palestine Waiheke!
Every Saturday
8:00 am – 1:00 pm
Ostend Market, Waiheke Island
Auckland – Obela Picket
Friday 4 October
12:00 pm
Outside Woolworths Supermarket, Victoria St West
Auckland – Banners around Tamaki Makaurau
Saturday 5 October
9 am – 12 Noon
Bond Street overbridge
Auckland – Rally at Britomart
Saturday 5 October
2:00 pm
Te Komititanga - Britomart Square
Auckland – Vigil
Monday 7 October
4-6pm
Outside TVNZ, Corner Hobson Street and Victoria Street West
Thames - Vigil
Saturday 5 October
10am
Thames Market, 700 Pollen Street
Tauranga – Flag waving
No flag waving this weekend
Tauranga – Candlelight Vigil
Monday 7 October
6:30pm (Mural painting from 5:30pm, weather permitting)
Beach by Moturiki/Leasure Island
Hamilton – Rally
No rally this weekend
Hamilton – 12km Walk for Palestine and T-shirt Painting
Saturday 5 October
11am
Claudelands Park (corner of Heaphy Tce & Boundary Rd)
Whāingaroa/Raglan – Cultural Day - Film Screening, Food, and more
Sunday 6 October
10:00am
Raglan Old School Art Centre
Cambridge - Rally for Palestine
Every Saturday
11:00 am
Cambridge Town Hall
Gisborne - Farmers Market - Vigil to Stop the war on Children
Every Saturday
9:30 – 11:30 am
Gisborne Farmers Market
Rotorua – Rally for Palestine
Every Thursday
4:00 pm
Rotorua Lakes Council, Haupapa Street (Sir Howard Morrison Corner)
Napier - Rally for Palestine
Saturday 5 October
11:30 am
Marine Parade Soundshell Roundabout
Hastings – Rally for Palestine
No rally this weekend
Palmerston North - Rally for Palestine
Sunday 6 October
2:00 pm
The Square, Palmerston North
New Plymouth – Flags on the Bridge
Friday 4 October
4:30 pm
Paynters Ave Bridge
New Plymouth – March for Gaza
Saturday 5 October
1:00 pm
The Landing, 1 Ariki Street, New Plymouth
Whanganui - Rally for Palestine
Saturday 5 October
11:00 am
Riverside Market, Whanganui
Carterton – Gathering for Gaza
Every Tuesday
12:00 midday
Memorial Square.
Martinborough – Vigil for Palestine
Every Wednesday
11:00 am
Memorial Square at the top of Kitchener St, Martinborough
Masterton - Gathering for Gaza
Every Sunday
9:30 am
Town Hall Lawn
Wellington – Vigil for Palestine (by Aotearoa Healthcare Workers for Palestine)
Every Friday
6:00 pm
In front of Wellington Hospital
49 Riddiford Street, Newtown, Wellington
Wellington – Flags on the Bridge
(hosted by the Falastin Tea Collective)
Every Friday
7:15 – 8:15 am
Hill Street bridge Overbridge, Wellington
Wellington – Obela boycott protest and hīkoi
(hosted by the Falastin Tea Collective)
Saturday 5 October
1:00pm
Waitangi Park
Wellington – Rally and March
Sunday 6th October
12pm
Pukeahu War Memorial marching to Odlins Plaza
(Organised by Justice for Palestine and Alternative Jewish Voices)
South Island
Nelson – Rally for Palestine
Saturday 5 October
11 am
1903 Square
Blenheim - Rally for Palestine
Saturday 5 October
11:00 am
Blenheim Railway Station
Christchurch – Flag waving
Wednesday 2 October
4-5:30 pm
Sumner, cnr Beachville Road and Main Road
Christchurch – Flag waving
Friday 4 October
4-6 pm
Bridge of Remembrance, Cashel Street, Christchurch
Christchurch – Rally for Palestine
Saturday 5 October
1:00 pm
Bridge of Remembrance, Cashel Street, Christchurch
Timaru
No Rally this weekend
Greymouth – Rally for Palestine
Sunday 6 October
5pm
Greymouth Town Square
Dunedin – Vigil for Palestine
Sunday 6 October
6pm
The Octagon
Queenstown
No Rally this weekend
Invercargill - Rally for Palestine
Sunday 6 October
1:00 pm
Wachner place Invercargill