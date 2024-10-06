Appeal For Information Following Assault, Courtenay Place, Central Wellington

Police are appealing for any information after an assault in Central Wellington overnight that has left a man in critical condition.

Emergency services were called to Courtenay Place outside the old Reading Cinema about 3.20am after a man was found injured.

He was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Enquiries are underway to establish the full circumstances of how the man sustained his injuries.

Initial enquiries have determined he has been assaulted, and one person is currently assisting us with our enquiries.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this assault, or has any knowledge of those involved.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241006/5414.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers(link is external) on 0800 555 111.

