Spring Is Sprung, Flooding Is Abating, Summer Roadworks Programme Rolls Out In Southland

Tuesday, 8 October 2024, 3:33 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

Spring is upon us, and so too is the summer roadworks programme on Southland’s state highways.

“Two road reconstructions are in the final stages of being completed at Wallacetown and Lowther, and another is underway on SH6 near Centre Bush. We appreciate the patience of road users while we have had traffic management at these sites,” says Justin Reid, Maintenance Contract Manager for NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) in Southland. “Two more reconstruction sites near Mossburn and another near Balfour will also be underway in the next few weeks.”

“Our Highways South team will be reconstructing and resurfacing highways from now until the end of March as daylight hours increase, and the warmer temperatures and dry air help new seals stick as intended to the road surface,” he says. “Major construction and resurfacing work are not possible in Southland outside of this time due to our cooler temperatures.”

Oreti highway rehabilitation currently under construction:

(Photo/Supplied)

“We know that road works can be disruptive for all road users and often residents too, but these are critical reconstruction projects which will improve everyone’s journeys long-term.”

  • The first road rehabilitation projects began mid-September near Wallacetown, in Lowther and early October Centre Bush.
  • There is asphalting planned for inner-city Invercargill in the New Year also, with details being finalised.
  • All work is funded through the State Highway Maintenance and Pothole Prevention activity classes in the National Land Transport Programme (NLTP).
Any road closures required for works will be notified closer to the time.

The compendium of Southland road rehabilitation projects

Before the end of the season in March, Highways South is aiming to complete 11 projects:

  • SH1 Bluff highway at Kekeno Place
  • SH6 Dipton-Winton highway at Centre Bush
  • SH6 Five Rivers-Lumsden highway south of Five Rivers
  • SH6 Athol-Five Rivers highway at Jollies Hill
  • SH94 Mossburn-Lumsden highway east of Mossburn township
  • SH94 Te Anau-Mossburn highway west of Mossburn
  • SH94 Lumsden-Riversdale highway west of Balfour
  • SH96 Glencoe highway at Brydone-Glencoe Road
  • SH99 at Lorneville overbridge
  • SH99 Riverton Wallacetown highway west of Wallacetown
  • SH99 Main Road Tuatapere at Jenkins Road.

“NZTA and our Highways South crews acknowledge that this work will cause disruption and appreciates the patience of our community,” says Mr Reid. “Give them a wave and keep the mood on the highways relaxed this summer.”

If there are concerns or questions around these works, road users can call 03 211 1561 to speak with the Highways South team, or sign up for email updates regarding interruptions and possible delays on Southland highways via our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/HighwaysSouthNZ

