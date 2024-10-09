Two Tasman Projects On Fast Track Approval List

Two Tasman projects have been included among the 149 projects released this week for inclusion in the Government’s Fast Track Approvals Bill.

The projects selected have been identified as having significant regional national benefits.

Consideration has been given to the construction of the Hope Bypass - a new highway to bypass Richmond and Hope to reduce congestion.

Along with the anticipation of securing the necessary funding to proceed with this important roading infrastructure in the years ahead, the Council acknowledges the potential advantage of moving forward with the project through the streamlining of the consenting process.

Also included in the list is The Māpua Development project - a mixed-density residential and community development. This will comprise approximately 300 residential lots, a recreation reserve (including sports elds and courts), community amenities building and parking, an extensive wetland and restoration of the Seaton Valley stream.

The land associated with the Māpua Development project was identified for residential development during early engagement on options for the Māpua Masterplan. It was also identified for residential development in the Nelson Tasman Future Development Strategy 2022 -2052.

The Council was aware of the landowner’s intention to apply through the fast track legislation - however it did not write in support of the application as it did not want to prejudice or predetermine the outcome of the Māpua Masterplan process.

The plans have presented no surprises and were largely consistent with the early engagement with the community on the Masterplan.

The Māpua Masterplan draft document is being considered for approval by Council on October 24, after which it is expected to go out for public consultation from November 1.

The Māpua Masterplan process will be concluded by mid-2025 which means it can be used to guide the Council's input into the process, that is expected to be managed by the Environmental Protection Agency and undertaken by an external expert consenting panel.

The Fast-track Approvals Bill is currently before the Environment Select Committee which will report back to Parliament by 18 October.

The Bill is expected to go before Parliament for its second reading in November. It is expected to be passed into law before the end of the year.

The 149 projects that the Government has indicated will be included in the fast track legislation will likely have to apply to the EPA once the legislation is passed.

