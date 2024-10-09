Package Of Energy Resilience Initiatives Announced For Northland

Northland MP Grant McCallum today announced a package of initiatives designed to improve the Northland region’s energy resilience.

“Transpower’s tower fall and ensuing power outage in June has created heightened awareness of the resilience risk to Northland’s electricity network,” Mr McCallum said.

“This package of initiatives is a step in the right direction to addressing that risk and moving the region forward.”

The package includes three components – a regional electricity resilience and reliability plan, work to develop a strategy to unlock the renewable potential of Northland, and a resilience fund.

Transpower, owner and operator of New Zealand’s national electricity grid, and local lines companies Top Energy and Northpower have joined together and started work on the Regional Resilience and Reliability Plan for Northland.

Transpower Acting Chief Executive John Clarke said: “The plan will identify practical options for increasing the resilience of electricity transmission and distribution networks in Northland and is expected to be completed before the end of the year.”

Regional strategies have been instrumental overseas in quickly increasing new energy supply. A range of stakeholders including the Northland Corporate Group are championing this concept for Northland, under the title of the ‘Energy Bridge’.

Vince Cocurullo, Whangārei Mayor and Chair of Northland Mayoral Forum, said “Northland is blessed with a number of natural resources that can be used to generate renewable electricity. New generation from renewable sources such as solar, wind and geothermal energy can play an important role for Northland’s energy resilience and for its economic development. Northland is in in a position where it could generate more than it needs and become an exporter of electricity to Auckland.”

As part of the package of initiatives, Transpower and its service provider Omexom have established a $1million fund for Northland. The money will be managed by Northland Inc and allocated to resilience initiatives and projects that will deliver long-term economic benefits for the people and businesses of Northland.

Northland Inc Chief Executive Paul Linton said: “A panel of Northland community leaders along with representatives of Transpower and Omexom will select the initiatives and projects that will be funded. We are working through the final details and expect to be able to provide more information in the coming weeks.”

