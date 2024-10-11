Fatal Crash, SH32, Whakamaru Road

One person has died following a serious crash on State Highway 32 this morning.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash on Whakamaru Road at around 6.30am.

Sadly, the person died at the scene.

One other person received moderate injuries and was transported to hospital.

The road has since reopened.

Police would like to thank motorists for their cooperation and patience during the road closures as it is important for us to conduct a scene examination and gather all the information we can.

While enquiries into the crash are ongoing, Police are seeking the public’s help and want to hear from witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage that may have captured the crash, or the events prior to the crash.

If you have information that may assist Police in our enquiries, please contact us online at 105.online.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” or 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please use reference number P060245240.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

