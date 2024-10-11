Marie Storey Is A Remarkable Former Policewoman Who Celebrated Her 103rd Birthday On Monday (7 October).

(Photo/Supplied)

The Wellington Retired Police Members Club surprised Marie with flowers to celebrate her major milestone at their regular October lunch meeting.

As well as being one of the superstars of the 2016 celebrations of the 75th anniversary of women in Police, Marie has attended recruit graduations at the Royal New Zealand Police College and helped inspire ongoing generations of women in blue.

Marie was inspired to join Police when her police officer father came home one day in August 1941 and told her he had seen history being made with the swearing-in of the first intake of women.

She was one of 14 women who entered training 1943 in the third intake. She was posted to Wellington Central, where she was attached to the detective branch.

Her career only lasted a few years as she had to leave to marry, as was the requirement in those days.

Club Patron Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell spoke at the lunch for Marie and wished her many happy returns.

“It was a privilege to celebrate Marie’s impressive birthday, and we presented her with a bouquet of flowers and a gift,” says Corrie.

“At 103 she is still going strong, and the celebration was also a great opportunity to recognise her enduring contribution to New Zealand Police and our communities.”

Club President Sharron Taylor says Marie was hoping it would be a low-key birthday celebration.

“Marie is very humble but was really chuffed at the turnout that included generations of Police staff coming together to honour her,” says Sharron.

“Our club historian Sherwood Young believes that she is likely our oldest surviving policewoman.

“Marie inspires all of us new to the recently retired ranks – she always looks a million dollars and is such a joy to chat with.

“She is an amazing woman, and we wish her continued health and happiness.”

