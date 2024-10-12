Boil Water Notice For Foxton Beach Water Supply Lifted

The Boil Water Notice for Foxton Beach has been lifted from 1 pm on Saturday 12 October.

Test results showing the water is safe to drink have been returned from the two sample sites where potentially unsafe levels e-coli bacteria were detected on Thursday: the Foxton Beach drinking water fountain at Holben Parade Park and the Manawatu Marine Boating Club.

Two other sample sites, at Palmer Road and the Foxton Beach surf club, are also testing clear.

Foxton Beach residents may now drink water from their taps without boiling it. However they should flush their taps for thirty seconds before doing so, to ensure they are drinking fresh water.

‘I’d like to thank the community again for coming together in their response to this situation,’ says Acting Chief Executive Brent Harvey.

‘People’s co-operation with the boil water notice would certainly have helped to contain an outbreak of illness if the water supply had been contaminated.’

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

