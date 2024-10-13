EDS Delighted That Cabinet Agrees To Pass Hauraki Gulf Marine Protection

Cabinet recently agreed to pass the Hauraki Gulf / Tīkapa Moana Marine Protection Bill into law. This will create 12 new high protection areas, 5 new seafloor protection areas and 2 extensions to existing marine reserves.

“This is simply fantastic news,” said EDS Policy Director Raewyn Peart. “It’s been a long time coming but wonderful to be finally getting to the finish line.

“As well as creating the new marine protected area network, the government has committed to undertaking monitoring of the areas, with funding to be sourced from the International Visitor Levy.

“This will enable the application of adaptive management so we can bring these places back to health as soon as possible.

“In a small amendment, government will permit a limited ring-net fishery to continue in some areas for local supply, with a review after three years. This will help establish whether or not the activity is consistent with the overall biodiversity objectives for the protected areas.

“I was one of the 14 Stakeholder Working Group members who first met in late 2013 to develop a plan to bring the Hauraki Gulf / Tīkapa Moana back to health. A lot has happened since then and the Gulf is now in a much more depleted state. The protection cannot come soon enough.

“EDS would like to thank all those who have worked hard over the years to achieve this major win for the environment, including iwi and community members.

“With the new network of protected areas we can start the journey of bringing the Gulf back to life once again,” concluded Ms Peart

© Scoop Media