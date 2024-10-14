Auckland Police Disrupt Alleged Kidnapping

Officers made several arrests in Tāmaki Makaurau early this morning, after responding to an alleged kidnapping incident in Epsom.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend, from Auckland City’s Crime Squad, says Police were called to a home address on Coronation Road just after midnight.

“We received a concerning report that a group of men were trying to force their way into a home.

“The men allegedly forced entry and presented weapons to an occupant at the address, holding them against their will. They also allegedly stole some personal items, including jewellery.”

“Officers rushed to the scene and disturbed the alleged offenders, who tried to flee in two vehicles. Police were able to prevent one from leaving, with the occupants then attempting to flee on foot.

“All of the alleged offenders were eventually taken into custody thanks to the good work of the staff who attended, the Police Dog Unit and the Police Eagle helicopter.

Four men aged 18, 20, 22 and 23 are scheduled to appear in the Auckland District Court today facing charges of kidnapping and burglary.

A 16-year-old male has also been charged with kidnapping and burglary and is set to appear in the Auckland Youth Court.

“This was a frightening experience for the victim, who thankfully was uninjured during the incident. Support is being provided to them, and we hope the arrests also bring them some reassurance,” Detective Senior Sergeant Friend says.

“Police will not tolerate unlawful activity that impacts the community’s sense of safety, and we are actively committed to investigating any reports of such behaviour."

As the matter is before the court, Police are limited in further comment.

