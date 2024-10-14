Clear Skies And Colder Temperatures On The Way

Covering period of Monday 14 - Thursday 17 October

While showers and wind gusts of up to 90km/h, and possibly also thunderstorms and hail affect northern and central Aotearoa New Zealand today (Monday), MetService is forecasting clear skies for much of the working week.

A low-pressure system west of Taranaki resulted in a wet and windy start to the week for much of the country, with especially persistent and heavy rain for the south coast of the North Island. MetService’s Kelburn weather station recorded its fifth wettest 9am-9am period for October, measuring 70.2mm of rain, with records there tracing back to 1927. While this persistent rain is on its way out this afternoon, further showers and gusty winds are expected for the North Island as the low begins to traverse the country.

MetService meteorologist Ngaire Wotherspoon says, “The passage of the low brings a risk of thunderstorms and hail for much of the North Island, with the risk mainly inland for areas south of the Bay of Plenty. Auckland and Northland could see strong wind gusts of 90 km/h this evening.”

Down south it’s a fine day, but an approaching cold front brings rain with snow to 800 metres over the Deep South tonight. As the front sweeps northwards over the country on Tuesday, colder temperatures will be noticeable, alongside a period of rain for eastern areas.

Behind the front, skies clear and winds ease, though the cold air lingers. Frosts are in store for the South Island and interior North Island, and daytime temperatures in the east are expected to be 4 - 6°C below their October averages.

“We expect this fine weather to stick around for much of the working week, before taking a wetter turn over the upper South Island on Friday,” adds Wotherspoon.

