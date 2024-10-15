The Not So Magnificent Seven

Police have taken seven youths into custody following a fleeing driver incident in east Auckland early this morning.

Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rakana Cook, says a Police unit noticed a suspicious vehicle in Panmure just before 2.30am.

“The vehicle was not signalled to stop, but on seeing Police, the driver has taken off at speed.

“Police did not pursue, however, the Eagle Helicopter was deployed to observe of the vehicle as it headed towards Pakuranga.

“Eagle relayed the vehicle’s position to Police ground units, who successfully deployed road spikes on Ti Rakau Drive.”

At this point, the vehicle has come to a stop and all seven occupants ran into nearby bush.

“They soon ran into trouble though — they came up against a high fence that proved impossible to climb and were forced to return to the roadside,” Inspector Cook says.

“We were then able to take all seven into custody without further issue.”

The vehicle was confirmed as having been stolen in Weymouth and was recovered for its owner.

All the alleged offenders were youths aged between 11 and 15.

A 15-year-old is due to appear in the Manukau Youth Court today charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle and escaping lawful custody.

Youth Aid files are being prepared for the other six youths taken into custody.

“A number of Police resources were deployed quickly and safely to the area in order to apprehend these offenders,” Inspector Cook says.

“Incidents like this are not just a concern for the Police but also for the public in that it’s invasive, frustrating and needs to stop.”

