Ashley’s Law: Landmark Legislation To Free Family Violence Victims From Abusers Faster Set For Final Reading

The Family Proceedings (Dissolution of Marriage or Civil Union for Family Violence) Amendment Bill, aptly nicknamed ‘Ashley’s Law,’ is scheduled for its third and final reading in Parliament on 16 October. This represents a vital turning point for victims of family violence in New Zealand. This landmark legislation, championed by Ashley Jones, who bravely escaped an abusive marriage, aims to eliminate the oppressive two-year separation requirement for divorce. Instead, it allows victims to dissolve their marriages immediately upon securing a final protection order, offering them a much-needed path to safety and freedom.

Ashley’s journey powerfully illustrates the urgent need for reform. After escaping her abusive marriage in 2020, she faced a daunting legal quagmire that extended her suffering. The two-year separation requirement not only prolonged her emotional and financial turmoil but also left her vulnerable to ongoing abuse, delaying her ability to file for divorce and remaining married for an additional 11 months due to her husband’s elusive whereabouts. Yet, from this pain, Ashley emerged as a fierce advocate for social justice, transforming her experience into a powerful vision for change. Now, that vision is on the verge of becoming a reality.

The bill has received broad support in Parliament, with unanimous agreement on its core objectives. The final reading, which Ashley will attend, will determine whether this vital reform becomes law, setting a new standard for supporting victims of family violence in New Zealand and offering them a quicker escape from their abusers.

Hutt Valley Women’s Refuge, a key supporter of the bill, proudly stands with Ashley in this critical fight. “We are incredibly proud of Ashley and her tireless advocacy,” says a Refuge spokesperson. “Ashley’s Law represents a significant step forward in ensuring that victims of family violence receive the support and immediate relief they need. This bill will transform the way we address family violence in Aotearoa.”

While speaking with Ashley, she expressed her gratitude to the Hon Chris Bishop and former MP Angie Warren-Clark for their efforts in making her dream a reality. She noted that it shouldn't have been so hard, but the immense pride she feels in seeing this through to the end is something she will carry with her for a lifetime. Ashley is proof that in New Zealand, one voice can and has made a difference.

For more information about this reading, visit https://www.parliament.nz/en/pb/hansard-debates/rhr/combined/HansDeb_20240911_20240911_44.

