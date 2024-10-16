Shannon Residents Invited To Help Shape The Shannon Community Plan – Wednesday 16 October 2024

Shannon (Photo/Supplied)

The idea of developing a Shannon Community Plan has been gaining momentum. Following strong community support during the Long Term Plan 2024-2044 Council agreed and made it one of our priorities.

Plans for the first meeting are underway and Horowhenua District Council, in partnership with Ngāti Whakatere, invites Shannon residents to join the first session to develop the Shannon Community Plan. Along with iwi and community members we’d like to spread the word about this first session, a valuable opportunity for residents to get involved from the outset. Share your ideas, and whether you’re interested in being part of the working group, come meet others and help shape a community plan that reflects the future of Shannon.

Mayor Bernie Wanden encourages everyone to come along. “This is the first step in creating a community-led plan for Shannon. By being part of this initial session, you’re helping us build a strong foundation for future discussions, and we’d love to see as many people as possible take part.”

“Ngāti Whakatere are happy to be partnering with Council to help develop a plan for our hapori (community). We welcome the community and are looking forward to hosting the first hui on our marae, and to share with, and hear the community’s aspirations” says Lani Ketu (Whakawehi Marae Chair) and Tawhiti Kunaiti (Trustees Chair) of Whakawehi Marae Committee.

This meeting is the first of a series of meetings with the community at different sites in Shannon to develop the Shannon Community Plan together; and marks the start of the project with the aim of forming a working group to help guide the project going forward.

Date: Tuesday 22 October 2024

Venue: Whakawehi Marae (also known as Poutu)

Time: 10am to 12.30pm

The session will begin with a pōwhiri at 10am (please arrive 15 minutes early), followed by a historical kōrero (talk) from Ngāti Whakatere. After that, we’ll discuss the Shannon Community Plan. Kai will be provided, so come along, share your ideas, connect with your community and let us know if you’re interested in being part of the working group.

RSVP: For catering purposes and any questions, please email, StrategicPlanning@horowhenua.govt.nz

If you’re unable make it to this first session, there will be more opportunities to have your say as we go along. Please email, StrategicPlanning@horowhenua.govt.nz if you would like to be invited to the next session.

