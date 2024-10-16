Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
State Highway 65, Buller Gorge To Springs Junction, Closed Following Truck Crash

Wednesday, 16 October 2024, 12:49 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

Drivers are asked to avoid State Highway 65 between Springs Junction and the Buller Gorge junction following a truck crash.

The incident, which was reported shortly before 11:30 this morning, occurred near the intersection of State Highway 65 and Pea Soup Road. The truck’s trailer has overturned.

State Highway 65 is closed between Springs Junction and the Buller Gorge. Drivers must avoid the area, delay their journey or use an alternative route.

Northbound traffic can detour via State Highway 7 to Reefton, then use State Highway 69 to Inangahua, and then State Highway 6 and the Buller Gorge. The reverse applies for southbound traffic.

Emergency services and contractors are attending the crash. Work is underway to reopen the road, but no timeframes for this are currently available.

Further information on the highway’s status will be provided when available. Updates can be found on the NZTA/Waka Kotahi website:

  • Highway Conditions – West Coast
