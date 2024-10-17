Containers To Be Removed From Reef After HMNZS Manawanui Sinking

Three shipping containers that came off the sunken Royal New Zealand Navy ship HMNZS Manawanui will be removed from the reef, with work starting on Friday.

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) is working with a local contractor, ARK Marine, to remove the three shipping containers from the reef off the south-west coast of Upolu.

The three 10ft containers will be floated and then towed to shore. Weather permitting, it is expected to take at least three days to remove all three containers. Preparation by the contractor is underway including getting rigging gear ready for the removal.

Two of the three containers are empty. The third container is carrying 3000kg of food.

The containers are not watertight and have sustained some structural damage, and are being moved by tides and swell.

Samoan Government officials have been involved throughout the process and have approved the removal plan.

NZDF Senior National Representative Commodore Andrew Brown says this is still a complex operation.

“We have carefully considered a number of options for removing the containers. Especially, we are working hard to minimise the impact on the marine environment,” he says.

“Other considerations include the prevailing weather, weight of the containers, and potential biosecurity risks.

“While it is expected it will take three days for the removal of the containers, it may be that weather and sea conditions, or other considerations, mean that the timetable is not met. However, we are hopeful that the conditions will be such that all containers will be removed from the reef over coming days.“

