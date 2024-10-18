Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Give Our Brightest A Reason To Stay: New Zealand’s Brain-drain Reaching Boiling Point

Friday, 18 October 2024, 10:47 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

Record numbers of young Kiwis leaving the country for better economic opportunities overseas remains a serious problem not easily solved, economists warn.

“These kids need a reason to stay” said Taxpayers’ Union Spokesman, Sam Warren.

“Countries overseas are offering incentives to attract bright minds to settle, work and thrive in their economies. What is New Zealand doing to compete?"

“Digital Nomad Visas are being used in places like Bali to entice young tech experts, and the likes of Portugal are offering tax breaks for people under 35 to encourage locals to stay, build and invest in a life at home.”

“Back home, many young Kiwis are convinced they have no place. They are overtaxed, uninspired, and home ownership has now become a pipe-dream until well into their forties and fifties.”

“The only solution is for us to be laser-focussed on sustainable growth. Creating the right jobs and opportunities to convince our brightest that they do have a future in New Zealand. This won’t happen on its own, we need to see pro-growth reform – including tax cuts and full capital expensing – at the top of this Government’s priority list.”

NOTES:

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is an independent and membership-driven activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. Its mission, lower taxes, less waste, more accountability, is supported by 200,000 subscribed members and supporters.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Taxpayers' Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 