Give Our Brightest A Reason To Stay: New Zealand’s Brain-drain Reaching Boiling Point

Record numbers of young Kiwis leaving the country for better economic opportunities overseas remains a serious problem not easily solved, economists warn.

“These kids need a reason to stay” said Taxpayers’ Union Spokesman, Sam Warren.

“Countries overseas are offering incentives to attract bright minds to settle, work and thrive in their economies. What is New Zealand doing to compete?"

“Digital Nomad Visas are being used in places like Bali to entice young tech experts, and the likes of Portugal are offering tax breaks for people under 35 to encourage locals to stay, build and invest in a life at home.”

“Back home, many young Kiwis are convinced they have no place. They are overtaxed, uninspired, and home ownership has now become a pipe-dream until well into their forties and fifties.”

“The only solution is for us to be laser-focussed on sustainable growth. Creating the right jobs and opportunities to convince our brightest that they do have a future in New Zealand. This won’t happen on its own, we need to see pro-growth reform – including tax cuts and full capital expensing – at the top of this Government’s priority list.”

