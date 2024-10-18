Final Push For Tairāwhiti ShakeOut Campaign

The top brass of the nation’s emergency response efforts will be in town for the national ShakeOut Campaign next week.

Wainui Beach School will be a hive of activity on Thursday 24 October, playing hosts to the Minister for Emergency Management Mark Mitchell, alongside directors and managers from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Natural Hazards Commission, Geological and Nuclear Sciences (GNS), Joint Centre Disaster Research from Massey University, Red Cross as well as Mayor Rehette Stoltz. Staff from the Tairāwhiti Emergency Management Office (TEMO) will also be onsite to ensure everything runs smoothly.

For the past three years Tairāwhiti has topped New Zealand as the region with the highest registrations for ShakeOut and is once again in a toe-to-toe battle with old foe West Coast which is edging ahead with four percentage points between them.

NEMA’s director Civil Defence Emergency Management John Price says it’s fantastic to see Tairāwhiti leading the way nationwide with 22% of its population signed up.

“All of New Zealand is at risk of earthquakes and tsunamis at any time. ShakeOut gives us the chance to practice, exercise and test the correct actions to take during an earthquake and tsunami.”

“A large earthquake will be a defining event for all of New Zealand. We need to be ready. By practising ShakeOut each year, knowing what to do to stay safe in an earthquake and tsunami, will become second nature.”

ShakeOut is held across the world to remind people of the right action to take during an earthquake. It is a self-run earthquake and tsunami drill. Those in coastal areas are also encouraged to practice a tsunami hīkoi (evacuation walk).

The 24 October exercise with all 263 students from Wainui Beach School will be livestreamed. As well as doing their ShakeOut exercise they will practice their tsunami hikoi.

Principal Mike Hope says the drills are vital for preparing the community for potential earthquakes and tsunamis.

“I'm incredibly proud of our tamariki for shining their light with leadership and initiative in helping to plan and drive earthquake and tsunami drills at our kura. Their commitment to ensuring the safety of themselves and their whānau is inspiring. Our students are leading the way in making sure we're all well-equipped to respond, especially at home.”

TEMO group manager Ben Green says education is key to preparedness.

“Our main effort for natural hazards risks is the education and preparedness planning for when we have a significant earthquake and subsequent tsunami in the Hikurangi Faultline. It is great that we have seen the uptake from the ShakeOut campaigns across Tairawhiti and achieving the highest national rate of signups over the last three years is a good indicator that whānau are engaged with these messages."

https://getready.govt.nz/involved/shakeout/sign-ups-scoreboard

