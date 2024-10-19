Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Arrest After Serious Assault, Central Auckland

Saturday, 19 October 2024, 2:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A young person has been arrested after a serious assault in Central Auckland last night that left another man in critical condition.

Emergency services were called to a Quay Street premises about 1am following a report of a person being stabbed.

The victim was transported to hospital in critical condition, where he remains this morning.

A 17-year-old male was arrested at the scene. He is due to appear in Auckland District Court this morning on a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A scene examination has been carried out, and enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

Police would like to hear from anyone who might have witnessed this incident who has not yet spoken to us.

If you can help, please update us online now [1]or call 105.

Please use the reference number P060330621.

