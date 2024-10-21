Community Emergency Hub To Be Established On Napier Hill

In response to the potential threat of a major earthquake or tsunami, the Napier Hill Community Emergency Hub Society is taking proactive steps to enhance community resilience. With thousands expected to seek refuge on Napier Hill in such an event, the creation of a dedicated emergency hub at Napier Central School is now underway.

A public meeting will be held on Wednesday, 23 October at 5:30 p.m. at Napier Central School Hall, 32 Napier Terrace, to discuss the establishment of the Emergency Hub. Members of the Napier community are invited to attend to learn more about the hub and ask questions.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Councillor Martin Williams, along with Napier Hill resident Dan Tosswill, have been instrumental in the formation of the Napier Hill Community Emergency Hub. An Incorporated Society was formed in May this year from members living on Napier Hill with experience in civil defence, logistics, communications, medical practice and commerce to fund raise and coordinate the project. This initiative aligns with recommendations from both the national and regional Civil Defence reviews following Cyclone Gabrielle, and has gained support from Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management, Napier City Council, and Napier Central School.

Dan Tosswill, who was on the front lines at Rissington during Cyclone Gabrielle, recalls the chaos at the Rissington bridge where communities were left isolated.

“I saw firsthand how unprepared we were as a region. The Rissington community was cut off and resources were slow to arrive,” says Tosswill. “Official reports have made it very clear that we have to take preparedness into our own hands.”

Tosswill's experiences drove his determination to ensure that Napier is better prepared for future emergencies. "The Napier Hill Emergency Hub at Napier Central School will serve as a central point for people to receive food, water medical assistance, communications, and general welfare support for those most affected " he adds.

Napier Hill presents a unique challenge, with residents needing to be equipped to support not only their own community but also thousands of others who may evacuate there within minutes of a major earthquake starting. “We know from experience in Cyclone Gabrielle that communities need to be able to support themselves for three days, and the Hub aims to provide immediate support for up to 72 hours” says Williams. “As a resident of a street at the top of Tiffen park, this prospect has been causing me sleepless nights for some time, particularly after the Cyclone, and it is great to be involved in doing something practical to help better prepare our communities for it”.

“This meeting is a great opportunity for the community to get involved, whether by offering support or simply learning how they can prepare,” say Williams and Tosswill. “We are both delighted the School Board, Principal Ross McLeod and staff have been so supportive of the concept from the outset”.

Napier City Councillor and Community Resilience portfolio holder, Nigel Simpson, says it’s wonderful to see the Napier Hill community take the initiative to come together and prepare how they will respond to future community crises.

“One of the best ways to prepare for emergencies is by getting together with neighbours and planning a joint response. This enables communities to build their own networks and identify people who will take on lead roles and also those who are vulnerable. Well done to all involved in establishing this inaugural community hub,” Councillor Simpson says.

Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management (HBCDEM) Group Controller and Acting Group Manager, Shane Briggs, says “HBCDEM is committed to working alongside communities to strengthen the region’s resilience."

"The Community Emergency Hub initiatives enables communities to support one another during emergencies. This allows HBCDEM and emergency services to focus their resources on the most severely affected areas in the early stages of a response.

“We greatly appreciate the work that Martin Williams, Dan Tosswill, and the wider Napier Hill community have done to establish Napier Central School as a Community Emergency Hub”.

The estimated cost of establishing the Napier Hill Community Emergency Hub is over $500,000, with $100,000 of funding already secured for a solar panels at Napier Central which are currently being installed. While the Society is busy applying for philanthropic funding as best it can, businesses or individuals interested in financially supporting this initiative are encouraged to reach out to the Society.

