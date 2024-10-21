Homicide Investigation Launched, Lake Horowhenua

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was located deceased in a building at Muaūpoko Park, Lake Horowhenua on Thursday 17 October.

The postmortem and a scene examination were completed yesterday.

Members of the deceased’s family and Muaūpoko iwi were present at the conclusion of the scene examination, where a karakia was performed.

A rāhui has been placed on the Lake Domain by Muaūpoko, with the support of the Lake Trust and Lake Domain Board. The rāhui will remain in place until further notice.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the lake area on Wednesday 16 October and Thursday 17 October.

This includes any vehicles or people seen in the area around the old Rowing Club and Sea Cadets buildings over those two days.

We would also like to see any dashcam footage from people who were in the Lake Domain area across Wednesday and Thursday.

The area is a popular spot for members of the public to drive or walk through.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241017/7823.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Detective Senior Sergeant David Thompson

