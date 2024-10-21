Second World War Veteran, 102, Recounts Service With Pride Ahead Of His Battalion’s Historic Recognition

Mr Reid will be proudly representing 27 (Machine Gun) Battalion and his old comrades at an official parade and presentation at Burnham Military Camp later this month. (Photo/Supplied)

It’s been nearly 80 years since the end of the Second World War and 102-year-old Doug Reid still wears his 27 (Machine Gun) Battalion tie with pride.

Mr Reid may be the last surviving member of the battalion.

“We were a really good battalion, with the Vickers machine guns,” he said.

When 2nd/1st Battalion, Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment (2/1 RNZIR) is presented with its new colours (ceremonial flags), it will receive a new King’s Colours and a new Regimental Colour emblazoned with eight new battle honours. Two of these new battle honours are inherited from 27 (Machine Gun) Battalion.

Mr Reid, who now lives in a veterans home in Auckland’s Three Kings, will be proudly representing 27 (Machine Gun) Battalion and his old comrades at an official parade and presentation at Burnham Military Camp later this month.

Doug Reid, at right, during the Second World War (Photo/Supplied)

He still can’t quite believe that he is likely the only one left from the battalion.

“I lost a lot of good mates, we had so many good and bad memories from our time. What can you say about war? I made some really great mates in the battalion.”

He said the recognition of the 27 (Machine Gun) Battalion’s battle honours on the Regimental Colour of 2/1 RNZIR was wonderful.

“The main point is that we are being recognised. I think the boys would be really thrilled to be honoured like this.”

During the war, 182 27 (Machine Gun) Battalion soldiers were killed, 508 wounded and a further 257 captured.

Mr Reid was one of the wounded at the Battle of Monte Cassino.

“I got wounded just before Rome fell, both my legs had shrapnel in them. I still have some of the shells in my leg today.

“I was only out of the fight for a month. I can remember going back, there was a group of us wounded boys who went back to the city of Bari after we’d been in hospital.

“As soon as you were right, you were sent back to the front line. They patched you up, and sent you on your way, unless you were badly injured of course,” he said.

Mr Reid is looking forward to coming to Burnham and connecting with 2/1 RNZIR, who are now the custodians of 27 (Machine Gun) Battalion’s rich and significant heritage.

“I am excited to come to Burnham, and my son and grandson will be able to attend with me,” he said.

His son, who shares the same name as his father, said “it is absolutely marvellous that we can come and do this with him, and that he is still with us”.

Her Excellency, The Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro, GNZM, QSO, Governor-General of New Zealand, representing His Majesty King Charles III, will present the first King’s Colour and new Regimental Colour to 2/1 RNZIR at Burnham Military Camp on 31 October.

Note:

The new colours will replace the old colours which were presented to the battalion in 1980. Colours continue to be paraded ceremonially to signify the spirit and identity of regiments and serve as the moral rallying point that records their history.

