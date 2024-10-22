South Taranaki Council Migrates Business Critical Applications To Nutanix MSP – ASI Cloud

Stephen. Photo/Supplied.

Auckland, New Zealand – October 22, 2024 -- Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today said South Taranaki District Council has taken the next step forward in its digital strategy by migrating its core business-critical applications to a Nutanix-powered cloud environment hosted by ASI Solutions.

South Taranaki District Council covers more than 3,500 square kilometres on New Zealand’s North Island, encompassing seven main towns and multiple remote sites, including water treatment, wastewater plants, and community hubs – dubbed “Library Plus”. Despite the dispersed nature of these sites, all require seamless connectivity and reliable IT infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted service delivery.

When its existing infrastructure neared the end of its lifecycle in 2023, South Taranaki District Council sought a solution that could provide a stepping stone between its on-premise legacy applications and cloud-first digital strategy.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"ASI Cloud and Nutanix enabled us to begin transitioning away from on-premise systems without the upfront investment typically required for such a large-scale overhaul,” Stephen Mileham, IT Operations lead at South Taranaki District Council said. “After researching hyperscale cloud providers, the transition looked very costly, especially when considering application refactoring, and ingress and egress charges. But with ASI for our Nutanix-powered solution, it was all included and refactoring wasn’t required, so it was extremely competitive on price without sacrificing functionality.”

As ASI Cloud runs on the Nutanix Cloud Platform solution, and the council’s previous on-premise infrastructure was built on Nutanix, Mileham said the migration was completed without complex and costly application rearchitecting.

“Some of our business-critical applications, like Enterprise Resource Planning and asset management, were never designed with cloud in mind,” he said. “With ASI Cloud and Nutanix, we were able to easily migrate these applications from our on-premise environment to their datacentre with little complication. ASI also offered disaster recovery capabilities with replication to another site on New Zealand's South Island which gave us a lot of confidence.”

Without having to maintain on-premise infrastructure, the Council's IT team can invest time back into critical areas such as enhancing cybersecurity, improving network infrastructure, and adopting new technologies.

One of the biggest benefits compared to other cloud alternatives, according to Mileham, was ASI Cloud’s in-country presence.

"As a local government authority, keeping our data close to home was critical, not just from a data sovereignty perspective but also for connectivity reasons,” Mileham said. “Some of our applications are still legacy and designed to run on a LAN, so partnering with ASI gives us fast and reliable service while ensuring we’re complying with local regulations.”

Mileham said the Council's long-standing relationship with partner ASI Solutions assured the project’s success.

“If it were a different partner, we would have been more reluctant,” he said. “We have a long working history and good relationship with ASI and see them as an extension of our team. They understand the challenges we need to navigate as a New Zealand organisation and have the local government expertise to truly understand our operations.”

Michael Alp, managing director, Nutanix A/NZ, said, “It’s great that ASI and Nutanix have been able to come-up with an optimal solution that fits the council’s short-term and strategic requirements.

“The council's migration to ASI’s cloud platform is also a clear example of how portable Nutanix workloads are between on-premise implementations, hyperscalers and local MSPs when requiring different service levels for data sovereignty.”

© Scoop Media

