Mayoral Statement On Crown Observer

Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 2:01 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

“The Government has informed me of its intention to install a Crown Observer to oversee the development of an amended Long-term Plan,” said Mayor Tory Whanau.

“I will shortly consider the draft Terms of Reference and discuss this decision with Councillors.

“It is my view that we accept this and work constructively with whoever is appointed.

“Ultimately, we all want a Long-term Plan amendment that delivers the best outcomes for Wellingtonians.

“We must use this as an opportunity to put past disagreements behind us and build a coherent plan that delivers for the people of Wellington.

“The decision not to sell our minority shares in the airport to resolve our growing insurance risk has meant we have some tough decisions to make in the coming weeks and months.

“I am focused on addressing our insurance risk without increasing rates. Additionally, I do not intend to cut projects that are critical for our city’s growth and sustainability. For me, that means protecting our social housing, and continuing funding for water and key climate initiatives.

“I will continue to work with Councillors in the coming weeks and months to put forward an amended Long-term Plan proposal that offers surety to Wellingtonians.”

