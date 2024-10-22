Rotorua Police Lay Charges In Relation To Hunting Death

Rotorua Police have today charged a man in relation to the death of Michael William Bennett, who was fatally shot while hunting in the Te Urewera Ranges on 1 December 2023.

Mr Bennett, aged 63, had been located deceased by a hunting companion and a personal locator beacon was activated at around 2am that day.

A 50-year-old man has been charged with careless use of a firearm causing death and recklessly discharging a firearm.

He is scheduled to appear in Rotorua District Court on Thursday 24 October.

Police would like to take this opportunity to again extend our condolences to Mr Bennett’s family for their loss.

